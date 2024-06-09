Bridgeport

2 women attacked by man with sharp object while leaving Bridgeport hookah lounge

By Cailyn Blonstein

bridgeport police
Two women were taken to the hospital after being attacked by a man with a sharp object while leaving a hookah lounge in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of a 47-year-old woman who arrived at the emergency room with a cut to her neck.

Shortly after, a 33-year-old woman also arrived to the emergency room with a cut to her neck.

According to police, both women were attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object. Investigators said both women knew the man who attacked them and one of the women is in a relationship with him.

Both women are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

It is believed the women were targeted as they walked along Knowlton Street after leaving the "Forty 2 Hookah Lounge."

After the assault, the suspect, later identified as a 38-year-old Bridgeport man, fled the area on foot. He was later arrested and is facing two counts of criminal attempt at murder and assault.

