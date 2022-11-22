2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Hartford

Two people were shot on Buckingham Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The two men were walking when a suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing white SUV, police said.
One victim was taken from the scene to a hospital and the other arrived at the hospital separately.
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects and say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.