Hartford

2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Two people were shot on Buckingham Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The two men were walking when a suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing white SUV, police said.

One victim was taken from the scene to a hospital and the other arrived at the hospital separately.

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects and say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

HartfordHartford Police
