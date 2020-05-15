2-Year-Old Found Wandering in Naugatuck

A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Naugatuck early Friday morning and police are investigating.

Police said they responded to Ward Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday after the little boy was found wandering on Ward Street, worked with several

community members and found the child’s home and his parents.

The boy was not injured as a result of this incident, police said.

Police notified DCF and are working with the agency to determine the circumstances that led to the child’s leaving the home and being found on the road. No arrests have been made.