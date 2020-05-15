Naugatuck police

2-Year-Old Found Wandering in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Naugatuck early Friday morning and police are investigating.

Police said they responded to Ward Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday after the little boy was found wandering on Ward Street, worked with several

community members and found the child’s home and his parents.

Local

West Hartford 29 mins ago

Police Are Investigating ‘Untimely Death’ in West Hartford

Connecticut State Police 2 hours ago

Police Honor Connecticut’s Fallen Officers With Parade

The boy was not injured as a result of this incident, police said.

Police notified DCF and are working with the agency to determine the circumstances that led to the child’s leaving the home and being found on the road. No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck police
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us