Hartford

2-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Hartford Thursday evening.

The fire department said a car struck the child on Owen Street just before 5 p.m.

Responding crews found a 2-year-old who had been hit by a car. They were taken to the hospital for treatment on minor injuries, according to officials.

Hartford police are conducting an investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

