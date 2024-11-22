2-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Hartford

A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Hartford Thursday evening.
The fire department said a car struck the child on Owen Street just before 5 p.m.
Responding crews found a 2-year-old who had been hit by a car. They were taken to the hospital for treatment on minor injuries, according to officials.
Hartford police are conducting an investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
