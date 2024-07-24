2-year-old in hospital after being shot in Monroe: police

A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the hand and foot at a home in Monroe on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police officers and EMS responded to the intersection of Route 110 and Osborn Lane at 9:21 p.m. to investigate an emergency medical incident and found the 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand and foot, police said.

The child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later moved to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

Police said they determined that the incident happened at the little boy’s home and his mom tried to bring him to the hospital before calling 911.

The little boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. He is undergoing surgery.

Detectives are investigating.