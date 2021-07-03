2-Year-Old Points Semi-Automatic Handgun at New Haven Detectives

Two people were arrested after a 2-year-old pointed a semi-automatic handgun at New Haven detectives during an investigation, police said.

Officials said they responded to a home on Dayton Street when the child pointed the gun with a red laser attachment at detectives. The gun was left unattended on the bed, according to police.

Detectives were able to secure the gun without incident and the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

As a result, police made two arrests. Joshua Talton and Wanesha Dawson both face charges including criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, criminal negligent storage of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Talton and Dawson are also facing drug-related charges. Talton was held on a $700,000 bond and Dawson was held on a $500,000 bond. They were both arraigned at New Haven Superior Court.

“This incident is just one example of the types of situations the men and women of the New Haven Police Department potentially encounter on a daily basis. I commend the members of the New Haven Police Department who reacted quickly and calmly to resolve a dangerous situation," Interim Chief of Police Renee Dominguez said in a statement.

Members of the New Haven Police Shooting Task Force, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and members from various federal task forces responded to the scene.