2-year-old taken to hospital after falling out of window in Manchester

A 2-year-old has been taken to the hospital after reportedly falling out of a window in Manchester Thursday night.

It happened off of Spencer Street on Channing Drive. Police said the toddler was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the incident. No additional information was immediately available.

