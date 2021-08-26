new haven

2 Years Later: New Haven Family Gets Justice After Deadly Shooting Involving Captain Duff

By Kyle Jones

The family of Troy Clark said it has been a long wait, but they trusted the New Haven Police Department when detectives asked them for patience.

“I could not stand there and not say thank you to each and every detective, each and every officer, who had their hands on my brother’s case,” said Veronica Clark, sister of Troy. She said her brother was a fun-loving guy who loved old cars.

“My brother was a caring person. He loved people. He loved joking, he loved laughing," she said.

On August 12, 2019, he was shot during a street robbery on Dixwell Avenue. It was just after 9:30 p.m. and Captain Anthony Duff was off duty nearby.

“It’s something else when you’re not working and you’re just driving along and you come across something like I did,” said Duff. “And you have to make a decision. There’s someone there in need of help.”

“I called it in and then I chose to act,” Duff continued. “And I wish I could have done more to save Mr. Clark."

Clark, who was 46 years old, was killed during a robbery. Duff was shot multiple times responding. He spent ten days in the hospital.

“The first thing I did was go to Mr. Clark’s funeral. I just felt like… I’m wracking my brain to see if there was something else I could have done,” he said.

New Haven police spent two years investigating the case. On Thursday afternoon, they announced 59-year-old Albert Eaddy of New Haven has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and charges include felony murder and assault.

Clark said the announcement today won’t bring her brother back, but it helps the healing process.

“I’m not angry, I’m not bitter, but I can say I’m at a closure now where I can rest at night because you guys took the time to get a murderer off the streets of Connecticut,” Clark said.

Police ID Suspect in Shooting of Captain Duff, Homicide of West Haven Man: Police

On Dixwell Avenue, in the neighborhood where it took place, pastor Kelcy G. L. Steele of Varick Memorial A.M.E. Church said there was shock when the shooting took place.

“I think the feeling it was very tense because Captain Duff, he’s a very strong community leader and you would always find him walking this beat or slipping into an early morning service,” Steele said. “So, he was very community orientated and he was present.”

He is glad police never gave up on the case.

“I feel that he’s an absolutely great person and he really was a good representation of what community policing should be," Steele continued.

Both Clark and Duff thanked the detectives, police department and others who responded that night and worked on the case over the last two years.

Chief Renee Dominguez credited the community with providing details over time that lead to Eaddy’s arrest. Duff reiterated the importance of that help.

“There’s no statute of limitation for homicide. I would encourage those folks who have that little bit of information, just as we see the Clark family here now, it brings that bit of closure by bringing that person to court and starting that process of closure,” Duff said.  

