20 Patients, 34 Department of Mental Health Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Twenty patients and 34 staff members of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have tested positive for COVID-19.

State officials said 13 patients and 11 staff members at Connecticut Valley Hospital have tested positive.

Twelve staff members and seven patients at Whiting Forensic Hospital have tested positive.

Three staff members at Connecticut Mental Health Center, three staff members of Western Connecticut Mental Health Network and two staff members at Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System have tested positive.

The department said eight patients at Connecticut Valley Hospital and six patients at Whiting Forensic Hospital have recovered from the virus.

They added that 10 staff members have provided medical documentation showing they have recovered from COVID-19, allowing them to return to work.

Among the steps the department has taken are distributing personal protective equipment, including n95 masks, surgical masks, gowns,

gloves and hand sanitizer to all state-operated facilities, they said.

They said they also developed quarantine and isolation protocols for patients and staff.