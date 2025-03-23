Bridgeport

20 people displaced by fire in Bridgeport

Twenty people are displaced after a fire in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire outside of a home on Bishop Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a gas meter on fire.

The gas meter was turned off and the fire was extinguished.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the gas company is working to replace the meter.

According to city officials, the Red Cross was called in to help relocate about 20 residents.

