20-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Man Injured in Gang-Related Shooting in Meriden: PD

One man has died and another one is injured after what police said was a gang-related shooting in Meriden early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to South Broad Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, a local hospital contacted officers about two gunshot victims who had arrived there, they added.

According to investigators, one man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated.

Authorities said a second victim, identified as a 20-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The Meriden Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.

Police said the shooting involves individuals who have been identified as members of rival gangs and have targeted each other. The community is asked to remain vigilant to report any incidents that are witnessed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Simonson at Esimonson@meridenct.gov or at (203) 630-6318. Tips can also be reported to the Major Crimes Tip Line at (203) 630-6253.