200 Additional Conn. National Guard Members Heading to D.C.

An additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard will be heading to Washington, D.C. to assist with security for President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.

The decision to send 200 more Guardsmen comes on top of a previous order sending 100 members of the Guard from Connecticut.

“At the request of the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, I am approving the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C., to aid in the effort to protect our democracy during the upcoming inauguration,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country. May God bless all of our brave men and women in uniform for everything they do to uphold and defend our Constitution and keep our nation safe.”

“This will be a national security event they will probably never forget,” Captain Dave Pytlik said earlier this week.

The state is also sending equipment, including ambulances.

The Guard has also been called on to assist in security to protect critical infrastructure in Connecticut.