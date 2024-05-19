2,000 runners participate in Hartford Marathon Foundation's first half-marathon of 2024

It was a productive morning for many people by the shoreline. At 7 a.m., thousands of people were ready to run a half marathon or 10K in Mystic.

This was Hartford Marathon Foundation's first half marathon of the year – and organizers say 2,000 people participated and the event was sold out.

"It's been really fun having a goal to look towards," said Kelly Doyle, of Plainfield.

Doyle got into running just last year and she says she's hooked. She came out to run a 10K this morning and has plans to run a half marathon in August.

"I wanted to challenge myself a little bit more, so I started doing some cardio days, and I just kept upping my distance," said Doyle.

Andrew Kortfelt, of Montville, was also there to run a 10K and he's no stranger to these events.

"I ran a half marathon two weeks ago," said Kortfelt, who runs about six races every year.

"I love racing. It's something I started after covid, and it's fantastic," he said.

And nothing says, 'I love running' more than the numbers "13.1" and "26.2" tattooed on each calf to remember the day he ran his first half and full marathon.

Participants on Sunday had cool weather, a scenic route, and quite the support. One woman made a poster for her friend that read: 'May the course be with you'.

"Big Star Wars fan, yes. So, I made him a nice Star Wars poster, and I made him wear a Star Wars shirt today, too," said Kassandra Wemmell, of Vernon.

Wemmell's friend and many others ran with force on the course as they passed by the Mystic Seaport, over the Mystic drawbridge and through Stonington before crossing the finish line outside the Mystic Aquarium.