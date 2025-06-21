Cromwell

2,000 volunteers come from all over the US to make Travelers Championship a success

By David Horwitz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of people are flocking to Cromwell to watch some of the best golfers in the world compete in the Travelers Championship.

But the big event would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

The golf, the food, and cherished memories, would not be possible without these unsung heroes, who are the heart and soul of the Travelers Championship.

Richard Laury, who is now retired, is the chair of Media Shuttles.

“These people are here because they want to be here, not because they have to be here,” said Laury.

Laury has been donating his time for good of the tournament for 28 years and counting.

“The whole idea here is we raise money for charities that otherwise wouldn't have that money, and that's just terrific,” Laury said.

And he’s not alone. Kim Martin is on year 11 of volunteering at the Travelers Championship.

“Travelers are always saying how the volunteers are the heart of this championship, and they really are,” said Martin.

Taylor Whiting, the director of the volunteers and charities program, told us there are roughly 2,000 volunteers who come from all over the country to help at the event each year.

“100% of our net proceeds go back to charity,” said Whiting. “And then we have the fundraising program. So over $2 million goes through the fundraising itself. But everything that happens here, the bottom line, is going back to charity.”

Whiting said last year they raised over $3 million for charity and are on pace to surpass that figure this year.

