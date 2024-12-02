Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000

There was a $20,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Friday night.

The winning numbers are 3-29-34-37-38. The Mega Ball was 17 and the Megaplier is X2.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It also had the Megaplier.

No information was available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the jackpot on Friday and it is up to $541 million for the drawing on Tuesday night.

Tickets, which are $2 each, are are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The drawings are held at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are one in 24 and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million, according to Mega Millions.