20,000 fans come out to support UConn women's basketball team at victory parade

Thousands of fans came out to downtown Hartford on Sunday to support the UConn women's basketball team's victory parade and rally.
Fans from all over came out to celebrate the women's 12th national championship. Some brought signs in support.
Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and the rest of the UConn Huskies were joined by over two dozen organizations in the parade.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
After the parade, there was a rally in front of the XL Center.
Local
It included speakers such as: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd, UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers, and UConn Women’s Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma.
See all of our live coverage of the parade and rally here.
Paige Bueckers is the likely first pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday.