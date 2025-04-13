20,000 fans come out to support UConn women's basketball team at victory parade

Thousands of fans came out to downtown Hartford on Sunday to support the UConn women's basketball team's victory parade and rally.

Fans from all over came out to celebrate the women's 12th national championship. Some brought signs in support.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and the rest of the UConn Huskies were joined by over two dozen organizations in the parade.

After the parade, there was a rally in front of the XL Center.

Hear from Paige as she addresses the fans during the celebration in downtown Hartford

It included speakers such as: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd, UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers, and UConn Women’s Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma says the two men's titles plus the women's title this year makes it a three-peat for UConn.

Paige Bueckers is the likely first pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday.