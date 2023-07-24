$20,000 Mega Millions winner in CT as jackpot grows to $820 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $820 million, but there was a $20,000 winner in Connecticut Friday night.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 21 Mega Millions drawing were 29-40-47-50-57 and the Mega Ball was 25. The Megaplier was X2.

The $20,000 winner in Connecticut matched four numbers and Mega Ball and had the Megaplier.

The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

The jackpot has been growing since April 18, when one ticket sold in New York won.

The $820 million jackpot would be the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game, according to Mega Millions.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion - Oct. 23, 2018 – 1 – South Carolina $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 - 1- Maine $1.337 billion - July 29, 2022 – 1 - Illinois $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – 1 - Michigan $820 million, estimated – July 24, 2023 $656 million – March 30, 2012 - 3-Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 - 2 – California and Georgia $543 million – July 24, 2018 - 1 - California $536 million – July 8, 2016 - 1-Indiana $533 million – March 30, 2018 - 1 – New Jersey