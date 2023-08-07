Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday night.

The winning numbers were 11-30-45-52-56 and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was X2.

The $20,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It also had the megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday and’s up to a record-breaking $1.55 billion for the lottery. The cash option would be $757.2 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The prior Mega Millions jackpot record was $1.537 billion and the largest lottery jackpot in history was the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

These are the top 10 largest lottery jackpots