Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday night.
The winning numbers were 11-30-45-52-56 and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was X2.
The $20,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It also had the megaplier.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday and’s up to a record-breaking $1.55 billion for the lottery. The cash option would be $757.2 million.
The prior Mega Millions jackpot record was $1.537 billion and the largest lottery jackpot in history was the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.
These are the top 10 largest lottery jackpots
- $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot — Nov. 7, 2022 (California)
- $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot — Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)
- $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot – no jackpot winner yet
- $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Oct. 23, 2018 (South Carolina)
- $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Jan. 13, 2023 (Maine)
- $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot — July 29, 2022 (Illinois)
- $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot — July 19, 2023 (California)
- $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Jan. 22, 2021 (Michigan)
- $768.4 million Powerball jackpot — March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)
- $758.7 million Powerball jackpot — Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)