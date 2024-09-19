There was a $200,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night and there was one $50,000 winner as well.

The winning numbers were 1-11-22-47-68 and the Powerball was 7. Powerplay was X4.

The two big winners matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $200,000 winner also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the tickets were sold.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the third drawing in a row with big Powerball wins in the state.

There was one $250,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday. There was a $50,000 winner as well.

On Saturday, there were two $50,000 winners.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday and the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night is $195 million, which has a cash value of $99.1 million.