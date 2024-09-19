Powerball

$200,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
There was a $200,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night and there was one $50,000 winner as well.

The winning numbers were 1-11-22-47-68 and the Powerball was 7. Powerplay was X4.

The two big winners matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $200,000 winner also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the tickets were sold.

This is the third drawing in a row with big Powerball wins in the state.

There was one $250,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday. There was a $50,000 winner as well.

On Saturday, there were two $50,000 winners.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday and the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night is $195 million, which has a cash value of $99.1 million.

