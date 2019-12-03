2019 Connecting You To Joy Holiday Events

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are Connecting You To Joy this holiday season!

We invite you to kick-off the season on the historic New Haven Green for the annual New Haven Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a free festival with live entertainment, carnival rides, refreshments, the opportunity to meet Santa and much more! Plus you won't want to miss when Santa flips the switch to activate thousands of lights on the massive tree. If you can’t join us, tune in at 7 p.m. as we broadcast the New Haven Tree Lighting Special live on NBC Connecticut and our free mobile app!

Help us give the gift of joy on Saturday, December 7,, 2019 as we host our annual Connecting You To Joy Toy Drive at Westfarms. The NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut team will be collecting new, unwrapped toys from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of the California Pizza Kitchen entrance and inside at the NBC Connecticut Relax & Recharge Lounge in front of Macy’s. All toys collected will be brought to Toys for Tots to help make the holidays brighter for children throughout Connecticut.

On Saturday, December 14, 2019 join us for Connecting You Joy Day at Winterfest! NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut will be at Bushnell Park in Hartford from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., which will be alive with winter activities and free ice skating! Come mingle with our team and see Snow Monster up close. Plus you will be able to meet Santa and your favorite local team mascots on and off the ice rink during the Mascot Skate Celebration!

Winterfest continues at Bushnell Park through January 20, 2020, and is open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 pm. For more information on free ice-skating lessons they provide and their special events throughout the month visit winterfesthartford.com