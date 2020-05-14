2020 Durham Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Durham Fair, which was planned for the fall, is canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Durham Fair is the largest county fair in the state and this is only the fifth time in its history of fair, going back to 1916, that has been cancelled, according to a statement on its website.

The only other four times the Durham Fair been canceled were three times for World War II, between 1942 and 1944, and once for the hurricane of 1938.

“We are currently faced with a different type of natural disaster, a world pandemic. This pandemic has impacted all of us both on a personal and professional level and has changed the world we live in. Given these challenging and changing times, we have been faced with making a very difficult decision regarding our historic Fair,” a statement on the fair’s website says.

Discussions about what to do about the fair have been going on for several weeks.

“Knowing that we are the largest country fair in the State of Connecticut as well as one of the state’s largest mass gathering events, has played a critical role in this decision. We have been consistently monitoring the progress of both Federal and State guidelines to determine its impact on our Fair,” the statement says.

“Given the uncertainty of this deadly virus, the potential resurgence during the fall timeframe and the health, safety and logistical impacts of our volunteers, fairgoers and community, our Directors have voted decisively to cancel the 2020 Fair. This decision was reached as a result of a well vetted and comprehensive process. A heartfelt decision, we are committed to return to our traditions and agricultural roots stronger than ever in the fall of 2021,” the statement says.