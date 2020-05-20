coronavirus in connecticut

2020 Goshen Fair Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Goshen Fair

This year's Goshen Fair has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Goshen Agricultural Society said they will not be holding the 2020 Goshen Fair this year.

"The Goshen Agricultural Society with a heavy heart has decided not to hold the 2020 Goshen Fair. The final decision came with the health and safety of all who attend in mind," fair organizers posted on Facebook.

Fair organizers said they will see everyone again next year.

The Goshen Fair was scheduled to take place on Labor Day Weekend from August 31 through September 2.

