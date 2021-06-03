2021 CT Trails Days Happening This Weekend

During the pandemic, many in Connecticut have discovered new nature pathways and parks and have had a chance to get outside during quarantine.

"For the time it was just scary for people and I’m happy we had this [nature] and not just me, but everybody," Antonette Molson, an avid park-goer, said about her time in quarantine.

As many embrace nature, state park officials want to remind people of the upcoming CT Trails days.

The event is coming up this weekend, June 5 and 6. With more than 180 events being held at multiple parks across Connecticut, the state's goal is to celebrate and introduce park-goers to well-known and hidden gems in Connecticut.

The events include educational walks, hikes, horseback riding and paddling.

Connecticut Forest Park & Association said this year will be different with safety protocols. such as requiring face masks and limiting the maximum group sizes to 15.

Molson said she’s excited to learn about CT Trails Day and being in nature has been one of the best aspects to come out of the pandemic.

"I think people started talking again," Molson said. "I started walking with my neighbor and we were talking all the time, I started walking with my children who are adults now and actually not having the phones go off but just talking for the loop that takes you a little over the hour."

Howard Zern has been in a hiking group for years and he was grateful that he was able to maintain it even in the midst of the pandemic.

"We were able to retain a degree of normalcy and we appreciate the MDC having this open for us. We’ve enjoyed ourselves," he said.

Learn more about the CT Trails days and find trails near you here.