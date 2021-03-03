2021 Norwalk St. Patrick's Day Parade Postponed

The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Norwalk has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwalk Police Emerald Society said the parade committee made this decision to postpone with safety of all participants and attendees in mind.

“It’s disappointing not to have the parade, but now is not the time to relax guidelines,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement. “We will make sure the shamrocks are painted green for residents to enjoy. Please celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely and let’s hope next year we can have the parade once again.”

It's not clear when the parade will take place.