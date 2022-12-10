2022 High School Football State Champs Crowned

The CIAC expanded to six divisions for the 2022 high school football season and three state championship games returned to Rentschler Field. North Haven and Barlow both captured their first state titles in program history. North Haven knocked off the defending champs Killingly 51-34. Barlow ran past Valley/Old Lyme 61-6 behind 5 touchdowns from Danny Shaban.

New Canaan defeated Maloney 16-13. Ty Groff kicked 3 field goals and set the state record with his 27th career field goal. Head Coach Lou Marinelli earned his 13th state championship at New Canaan.

Notre Dame West Haven beat Berlin 35-8 to win its first football state championship since 2009.

Ansonia took down Bloomfield 28-21 for its first championship since 2016. It's their record 21st state title in program history and 7th for head coach Tom Brockett.

Greenwich beat Fairfield 37-17 to win the Class LL title.