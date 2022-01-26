XL Center

2022 Stars on Ice Tour Featuring U.S Olympic Figure Skaters Coming to XL Center

U.S. figure skating fans will have the opportunity to celebrate live figure skating in person with some of the stars from the Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Stars on Ice tour is coming to the XL Center on April 23, at 7:30 p.m. and it will feature many of the U.S. skaters competing for medals at the Winter Games in China.

After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, fans will now get the chance to see a long lineup of figure skaters up close. The cast includes:

  • Nathan Chen, three-time and reigning World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion
  • Alysa Liu, Olympic Bronze Medalist
  • Jason Brown, U.S. Champion
  • Vincent Zhou, World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist
  • Karen Chen, U.S. Champion
  • Mariah Bell,2022 U.S. Champion
  • Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue, three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions
  • Madison Chock & Evan Bates, two-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions
  • Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier, U.S. Champions
  • Mirai Nagasu, crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion
U.S. Figure Skating named Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, and Alysa Liu to represent the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games next month.

Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour are on sale now and start at $39. Tickets can be purchased at www.starsonice.com, www.XLCenter.com, and the Sunwave Gas + Power Ticket Office.

Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

