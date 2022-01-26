2022 Stars on Ice Tour Featuring U.S Olympic Figure Skaters Coming to XL Center

U.S. figure skating fans will have the opportunity to celebrate live figure skating in person with some of the stars from the Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Stars on Ice tour is coming to the XL Center on April 23, at 7:30 p.m. and it will feature many of the U.S. skaters competing for medals at the Winter Games in China.

After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, fans will now get the chance to see a long lineup of figure skaters up close. The cast includes:

Nathan Chen , three-time and reigning World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion

, three-time and reigning World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion Alysa Liu , Olympic Bronze Medalist

, Olympic Bronze Medalist Jason Brown , U.S. Champion

, U.S. Champion Vincent Zhou , World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist

, World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist Karen Chen, U.S. Champion

U.S. Champion Mariah Bell ,2022 U.S. Champion

,2022 U.S. Champion Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue , three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions

, three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates , two-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions

, two-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazie r, U.S. Champions

r, U.S. Champions Mirai Nagasu, crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion

Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour are on sale now and start at $39. Tickets can be purchased at www.starsonice.com, www.XLCenter.com, and the Sunwave Gas + Power Ticket Office.

Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.