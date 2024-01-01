2023 ends with $200,000 Powerball winner in CT as jackpot reaches $810 million

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is up to $810 million and someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut is ending the year with a $200,000 win on Saturday night while another ticket sold here won $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers on Saturday night were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7. Powerplay was X4. The $200,000 Powerball winner matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball and did not have Powerplay.

Last Wednesday, there was a $150,000 winner in Connecticut as well. The winning numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5.

On Christmas, there were two $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut. The winning numbers were 5-12-20-24-29 and the Powerball was 4.