Cities and towns across Connecticut are holding ceremonies and parades in recognition of Memorial Day.

Here are several of the events that are planned for Memorial Day or Memorial Day weekend. More will be added as information becomes available.

Andover

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The parade begins at Hebron Road/Route 316.

Learn more here.

Bolton

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade will step off from the Bolton Center School at 10 a.m.

In case of rain, the Memorial Day celebrations will be held at the Bolton Fire Department at 168 Bolton Center Road beginning at 10:30 a.m.

All young children are invited to place flowers and flags, which will be provided, around the Veterans Memorial during the ceremony.

Learn more here.

Brookfield

Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m.

Details have not yet been provided.

Learn more here.

Clinton

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

The parade is on Main Street.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the town hall auditorium.

Learn more here.

Colchester

Sunday, May 28, 12:30 p.m.

Cornwall

Monday, May 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A commemorative service will be held at the North Cornwall Cemetery at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the Seaman’s Memorial will take place at the Covered Bridge.

A parade followed by a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the town green.

After the ceremony there will be a carnival on the grounds of the UCC.

Learn more here.

East Hartford

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and proceed from 9 Riverside Drive to the Fallen Star Memorial at Goodwin University.

The parade will be followed by a program at the Fallen Star Memorial and a celebration of East Hartford with food trucks, music and activities.

Learn more and see the parade route here.

East Windsor

Monday, May 29.

Fairfield

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. to noon

Memorial Day parade and ceremonies start at 10 a.m. at the town hall green at 611 Old Post Road.

Learn more here.

Glastonbury

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Veterans Service Commission of Glastonbury will its their annual Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. Assembly time and location is 8 a.m. on Welles Street, behind St. Paul's Church.

In the event of inclement weather, the commission will host a small ceremony on the Hubbard Street Green.

Learn more here.

Goshen

Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Granby

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. a.m. from Geisslers parking lot.

Learn more here.

Hamden

Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m.

The 85th Annual Memorial Day Parade begins at Hamden High School and continues north along Dixwell Avenue to the Hamden Middle School.

Immediately after the parade, there will be a Remembrance Ceremony inside the Hamden Middle School Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 2623 Dixwell Ave.

Wreaths will be placed outside at the Veterans Monument.

Learn more here.

Killingly

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lebanon

Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m.

This year's parade theme is "Lebanon Appreciates our Vietnam Veterans."

Learn more here.

Madison

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The parade will start at the intersection of Samson Rock Drive and the Boston Post Road and proceed west on the Boston Post Road through the downtown area and conclude with a ceremony at the town green.

Get more information about the parade and traffic detours online here.

Manchester

Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The parade will begin at the Army and Navy Club on Main Street, turn east on East Center Street, and then turn west at Nate Agostinelli Veterans Memorial Park. It will end at the Center Memorial Park for a Memorial Day Program to honor fallen veterans.

In the event the parade is cancelled due to inclement weather, the Center Memorial Park Program will be held indoors at The Salvation Army at 661 Main St. at 11 a.m.

Learn more here.

Mansfield

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.

The parade will start at 9 a..m. at the intersection of Route 195 and Bassetts Bridge Road in Mansfield Center and go down Cemetery Road to the ceremony site at the new Mansfield Center Cemetery.

In the event of inclement weather, an abbreviated ceremony will be held in the Mansfield Middle School Gymnasium.

Learn more here.

New Fairfield

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

Learn more here.

New Milford

Monday, May 29, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade in Gaylordsville steps off at 8 a.m.

The Downtown New Milford Memorial Parade starts at 10 a.m. front of the New Milford Library.

Learn more here.

North Branford

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade step off at 10 a.m.

Groups that are marching will form on Commerce Drive and proceed east onto Route 80 toward the North Branford Congregational Church.

All are invited to Company #1 Firehouse, 1531 Foxon Road in North Branford after the ceremony for refreshments.

Learn more here.

Orange

Sunday, May 28, 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Hill

Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m.

The parade starts at Rocky Hill High School and end at the Rocky Hill Town Green for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

Learn more here.

Roxbury

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The location of the Memorial Day Parade is the town green.

Learn more here.

Simsbury

Monday, May 29, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 1926 are hosting the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at Veterans Memorial.

Veterans will march up Hopmeadow Street to the Veterans Memorial.

Learn more here.

South Windsor

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

The Patriotic Commission Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be at Veteran's Memorial Park at 575 Pleasant Valley Road.

Learn more here.

Southbury

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. and Picnic at noon

The Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Pomperaug Office Park and continues down Main Street South to the Memorial Green for services honoring those who served our country.

Main Street South between Depot Hill Road and the Senior Center will be closed to traffic during the parade.

The picnic will be at Ballantine Park. It starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m.

Learn more here.

Stafford

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

The Stafford Memorial Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Furnace Avenue, goes west on Main Street, pauses at the Wall of Honor for a brief ceremony and concludes at the American Legion Post 26 at 10 Monson Road with a memorial service immediately following, around 11:45 a.m.

Learn more here. https://www.explorestaffordct.com/memorialday

Trumbull

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

The parade is on Main Street and the event typically features veterans and dignitaries, antique cars, marching bands, color guards, schools, scouts and sports teams.

Learn more here.

Voluntown

Monday, May 29, 2 p.m., Voluntown Memorial Day Parade

Ceremonies start at 2 p.m. at Robbins Cemetery.

The procession then proceeds to the Memorial Green for a Memorial Program, then continues to Voluntown Elementary School.

Learn more here.

Waterford

Friday, May 26, 6 p.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony on Waterford Veterans Memorial Green.

Learn more here.

Watertown

Memorial Day Ceremony at Waterford Veterans Memorial Green at 6 p.m.

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. to noon

The parade begins at the Watertown Plaza at 1167 Main St. and will proceed south on Route 63 to Route 73 to the Oakville Green. A ceremony will follow.

The parade will be held rain or shine. In the event of extreme weather, a determination will be made after 7 a.m. the day of the parade.

Learn more here.

West Hartford

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade starts at the corner of Woodrow Street and Farmington Avenue and ends at the Town Hall.

There will be a brief Memorial Day ceremony after the parade at the Veterans Memorial, at the corner of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue.

In the event of rain, the parade is canceled and the ceremony is moved to the Town Hall Auditorium at 50 South Main Street at 11 a.m.

Learn more here.

West Haven

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Parade, 10:30 a.m.

The 1 ½-mile parade route follows Campbell Avenue from Captain Thomas Boulevard to Center Street.

There is no rain date.

Learn more here.

Westbrook

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m.

The route is South Main Street, across Route 1, right on Wesley Avenue and right on Old Clinton Road to the Town Green.

The parade is held rain or shine.

Learn more here.

Wethersfield

Saturday, May 27, Wethersfield Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremonies, 10:30 a.m.

The parade goes west on State Street to Nott Street, to Garden Street, to Church Street, onto Main Street and back onto Garden Street to Broad Street.

The reviewing stand will be on the Broad Street Green and the parade will proceed north on Broad Street and cross Marsh Street to the Village Cemetery for the cemetery services.

Learn more about the events, parking and road closures here.

Winsted

Monday, May 29

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m., starting at the west end of town and ending at the East End Park.

The Soldiers' Monument Commission will hold a Memorial Day ceremony in the East End Park at 12:15 p.m.

Learn more here.

Windsor

Monday, May 29

Windsor’s Memorial Day Observance begins with a ceremony at Elm Grove Cemetery on Poquonock Avenue at 8 a.m. followed by a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery on Pleasant Street at 9 a.m.

After the ceremony, the Memorial Day parade will march to town hall where U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Art Miller will present the parade marshal’s address between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Learn more and see the parade route here.

Windsor Locks

Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at the Windsor Locks Safety Complex and continue down Elm Street, then end at Memorial Hall on Main Street.

Learn more here.

Woodbridge

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

The Woodbridge Memorial Day ceremony will be at the VFW monument in front of the Center Building on Meetinghouse Lane.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Center Building gymnasium.

Learn more here.

Woodbury

Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m.