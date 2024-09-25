2024 Halloween events happening in Connecticut

Autumn is here and there are plenty of Halloween events during the fall 2024 season for friends and family.

Here is a list of things happening around Connecticut.

Sept. 21 to Oct. 27, Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce in Bristol: there are four new haunted houses for 16 haunted nights of terror.

Sept. 21 to Oct. 31, Pumpkintown U.S.A in East Hampton, Connecticut: Take a scenic mile drive through the Pumpkintown Forest.

Sept. 26 to Oct. 31, Things That Go Bump In The Night at Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry, with flashlight-lit tours into the house, around the property and scary ghost stories. This event will run Thursdays and Fridays.

Sept. 27-28, Hocus Pocus live in The Nancy Marine Studio, in Torrington. There are 90-minute performances of Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

Sept. 26 to Dec. 2, GLOW Wild Lantern Festival at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. The illuminating festival of lights is back for its third year! ​The festival will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.

Oct. 1-31, The Old Wethersfield Shopkeeper Association is hosting the 29th annual Scarecrows Along Main Street. This is a free family-friendly event and you can stroll through, visiting the shops, historical sites and historical landmarks.

Oct. 5-27, The “Husking Bee” train ride at Danbury Railway Museum: 20-minute drive through a pumpkin patch. Trains will be departing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is a night train at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, Halloweentown movie night at Pierson Park Football field in Cromwell, starting at 5 p.m. with food trucks, donuts, ice cream and free popcorn.

Oct. 18, New London Waterfront Park: Halloween Town event from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and will include trick or treating, a costume contest and dance performances.

Oct. 26: Boo at the Zoo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween activities in the Kathy Brady Education Center at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, story-times, critters, and treats for sale! Costumes are encouraged.