2024 Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across Connecticut

Ceremonies and parades will be happening across the state to commemorate Memorial Day.

While many events are happening on Monday, May 27, some will be held before the official holiday. Here is a list of many of the events across the state.

Andover

Monday, May 27

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The parade starts at 8:45 a.m. from the Andover Elementary School parking lot to Route 316 to Monument Lane.

The ceremony will be held on Cider Mill Road.

Ansonia

Sunday, May 26

The parade starts at 2 p.m. Nolan Field P Main parking lot on Wakelee Avenue and continues onto Wakelee Avenue to Jackson Street to Franklin Street to Maple Street and continues down Main Street and concludes where the old Big Y parking lot is located.

Avon

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade starts at 11 a.m.

It steps off at the Board of Education Annex, at 34 Simsbury Road, heads south on Routes 10/202 to the intersection of Route 10/202 and Route 44, then takes a right onto Route 44 (West Main Street) heading west, where it will end at the corner of Route 44 and Ensign Drive at the Town Green.

There will be a ceremony at the Veterans' Memorial on the Town Green following the parade.

In case of rain, a smaller ceremony will be held at the Avon Senior Center at 11 a.m.

Bloomfield

Monday, May 27

10 a.m. - Memorial Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery

11:30 a.m. - Parade steps off

Noon - Memorial Day Ceremony at Town Green

Learn more here.

Bozrah

Saturday, May 25

Memorial services will be conducted at the Town Hall memorial site at 11 a.m. followed by a parade.

The lineup is at on Schwartz Road at noon with parade step-off at 1 p.m. The parade will follow the route from there to the Bozrah Moose Lodge where trophies and refreshments will be served.

Branford

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day ceremony on the Branford Town Green will begin at 10 a.m. with the Memorial Day parade immediately following, around 10:30 a.m.

Bridgewater

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day parade, 8:20 a.m., Bridgewater Town Center.

Canaan

Monday, May 27

Falls Village Memorial Day parade route begins at Lee H. Kellogg School and ends at the Town Green on Main Street. The parade procession begins at 9:45 a.m. with a commemoration ceremony to follow beginning around 10 a.m.

Canton

Monday, May 27

The Canton Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

It heads south on Dyer Avenue, taking a right onto Maple Avenue, then a left onto Main Street, a right onto Center Street and proceeds to the Village Cemetery where a memorial service will be held.

Clinton

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at the three cemeteries, starting at 8:55 a.m.

The Memorial Day parade kick-off is at 11 a.m. from Post Office Square.

Cornwall

Monday, May 27

You can bring flowers to decorate graves at the North Cornwall Cemetery service at 9 a.m.

The Seaman’s Memorial service at the Covered Bridge will be at 10 a.m.

The parade at the village green is at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to follow, then the UCC Carnival on Bolton Hill Road.

Coventry

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day parade will assemble at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Green, located at the intersection of Lake Street and High Street, and step off at 10 a.m.

After the completion of customary services, the parade will reform and march along Lake and Main Street to Bradbury Lane, where it will disband.

Derby and Shelton

Monday, May 27

The Derby Shelton Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m., rain or shine, at the intersection of Wharf Street and Howe Avenue in Shelton and finish in Derby.

There will be a military flyover at approximately 9:30 a.m. during the parade. The wreath ceremony will be on the Derby Shelton Bridge when the Honor Division and Veterans Division reach the bridge.

The parade starts in Shelton at Wharf Street and Howe Avenue (end of Exit 14 South from Route 8) and marches south, takes a right onto Kneen Street, a right onto Coram Avenue, a right onto White Street, a right onto Howe Avenue, a left at Derby-Shelton Bridge and proceeds to Derby.

Right onto Main Street a left onto Elizabeth Street and the parade ends at intersection of Elizabeth Street and Cottage Street.

The annual memorial service will be on Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate School.

Eastford

Monday, May 27

Memorial services and military salutes, 8:30 a.m. at General Lyon Cemetery and 9 a.m. at Grove Cemetery.

Memorial Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Eastford Elementary School.

Memorial Day Ceremony is held at the Ivy Glen and Veteran’s Memorial immediately following the parade. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Eastford Elementary School and begin at 9:30 a.m.

Ellington

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will begin around 9 a.m. from the Crystal Lake area, where Green Street intersects Route 140, and end at the Crystal Lake Cemetery, where a brief service will be held.

Memorial Day Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Ellington High School. After the program, a parade will begin around 11:30 a.m. from the high school and proceed to the Ellington Green and then to the Ellington Cemetery for brief memorial tributes at each location.

Farmington

Monday, May 27

The parade will step off from the corner of New Britain Avenue and South Main Street at 10 a.m.

The route will begin on New Britain Avenue, turn right onto South Main Street, head north and veer left onto Main Street, turn left onto Maple Avenue and continue down Maple Avenue and continue down Maple Avenue Extension. The route will then head left onto Perry Street and conclude at the Alice Clover Pinney Memorial Park.

Glastonbury

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9 a.m. at Main Street and Welles Street. It will March south down Main Street, pass the reviewing stand on Hubbard Street to end at the monuments on the Green.

After the parade, the Veterans Service Commission will hold a ceremony to honor the Veterans from Glastonbury who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country.

In the event of inclement weather, an assembly will be held at the Glastonbury High School gym.

Greenwich

Monday, May 27

Jim Fixx Memorial Day Race. This will be the 60th running.

The 5K Race starts at 8:15 a.m. on Greenwich Avenue at the intersection of East Elm Street and goes through streets in Central Greenwich, including Bruce Park and finishes on the track by Havemeyer Field behind Greenwich Town Hall.

The Kid’s Run starts at 9:15 a.m. and finishes on the track following the 5K Race.

Hamden

Monday, May 27

Hamden’s 86th Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Hamden High School and continuing north along Dixwell Avenue to the Hamden Middle School.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a Remembrance Ceremony inside the Hamden Middle School Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 2623 Dixwell Ave.

Hampton

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Celebration will be held at 8 a.m. Check here for more details.

Hartland

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day parade and ceremony is at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at school and marches to Center Cemetery.

Harwinton

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day parade is at 2 p.m. and will step off from the Harwinton fairgrounds on Locust Road and proceed along Bull Road and South Road to the town green at the intersection of South Road and Route 4, where the ceremony will be held.

Killingworth

Monday, May 27

The parade starts at 9 a.m. and goes down Route 81 South from Killingworth Elementary School to the Congregational Church.

Lebanon

Saturday, May 25

The Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Routes 87 and 207.

Madison

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Samson Rock Drive and the Boston Post Road.

It will proceed west on the Boston Post Road through the downtown area and conclude with a flyover and remembrance ceremony at the Town Green.

Find more information and traffic detours here.

Manchester

Monday, May 27

The Manchester Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The parade route will begin at the Army and Navy Club at 1090 Main St., turn east on East Center Street, west at Nate Agostinelli Veterans Memorial Park and will conclude at the Center Memorial Park for a Memorial Day Program to honor fallen veterans.

In the event the parade is cancelled due to inclement weather, the Center Memorial Park Program will be held indoors at The Salvation Army at 661 Main St. at 11 a.m.

Mansfield

Monday, May 27

The parade steps off at 9 a.m. from Bassett’s Bridge Road and passes along Route 195 to Old Cemetery Road.

The ceremony and wreath-laying at Old Cemetery follow the parade.

Meriden

Monday, May 27

The parade will step off from Curtis Street at 10 a.m.

Middletown

Monday, May 27

The parade will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Main Street.

Milford

Sunday, May 26

The Memorial Day Parade steps off from Parsons at 2 p.m.

Monroe

Sunday, May 26

Monroe’s annual Memorial Day Parade will be at 1 p.m.

It will begin at Lower Elm Street and Route 111 and proceed to the War Memorial located on the Town Hall Green where the memorial ceremony will be conducted.

There is no rain date for the parade. In case of rain, the memorial ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in the Monroe Town Hall Council Chambers.

Montville

Sunday, May 19

The Montville Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at Route 32 in Uncasville.

New Canaan

Monday, May 27

The parade and memorial ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.

The parade steps off from St. Mark’s Church and proceeds down Oenoke Ridge Road to upper Main Street, past the Wayside Cross at God’s Acre, past the Firehouse and Town Hall, and continues down Main Street to Lakeview Cemetery.

In the event of heavy rain, a parade cancelation notice will be posted on the town website and social media pages and the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in town hall at 10 a.m. with limited seating.

New Fairfield

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

New Milford

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade in Gaylordsville is at 8 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade downtown is at 10 a.m.

Norfolk

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony and Open House will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the Norfolk Village Green.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Norfolk Town Hall. The parade route goes from Town Hall to the Village Green, around the green and then continues down Route 44 to Memorial Green. At Memorial Green there will be a names ceremony.

Following the parade and ceremony, the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department will host an open house with free donuts and coffee.

The Memorial Day 5 Mile Road Race will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Westside roads.

Orange

Sunday, May 26

The ceremony and Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Learn more here.

Prospect

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m.

The lineup is by the community center. A veteran ceremony will be held at the cemetery at the end of the parade, followed by a ceremony on the town green.

In the event of rain, there will be a ceremony at St. Anthony’s Church.

Redding

Saturday, May 25

The Memorial Day Parade starts at noon. It goes from Redding Elementary School to Old Town Hall.

Ridgefield

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will be at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street.

Rocky Hill

Monday, May 27

The Rocky Hill Memorial Day Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at Rocky Hill High School.

Roxbury

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m.

It begins on Church Street and proceeds to the Seth Warner Monument on the Town Green, then down North Street to the Veterans Memorial in Center Cemetery.

Salem

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

All residents are welcome to join the parade. Young marchers should meet at Pratt Road/Morgan Road at 9:30 a.m. Adults, floats, tractors and other vehicles should meet on Hagen Road in 9:30 a.m.

Simsbury

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parades and Ceremonies start at 9 a.m. from the intersection of Winthrop Street and Main Street in Tariffville and at 1:30 p.m. from the intersection of Hopmeadow Street and Owens Brook Boulevard in Simsbury.

South Windsor

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m.

The parade will be along Nutmeg Road South to Pleasant Valley Road and ends at Veterans Memorial Park. A Memorial Day Ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.

Southbury

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. It will begin at the Pomperaug Office Park parking lot on Depot Hill Road, continue down Main Street South and end at the Veterans Memorial Green, located between the town hall and the senior center/park and recreation offices.

If the parade has to be canceled, the ceremony will continue at the senior center/park and recreation building.

A Family Day Picnic will be held at Ballantine Park from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Southington

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

The route is Eden Avenue, then right onto Liberty Street, through the intersection at Columbus Avenue, onto the intersection at Center Street, right onto Center Street, proceeds to the town green, right onto Apple Way, passing American Legion, Kiltonic Post 72, continuing to Columbus Avenue, making the final right hand turn onto Columbus Avenue.

A Ceremony honoring veterans will be held immediately following the parade in front of the American Legion Home, at 64 Main St.

Sprague

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m.

The parade will start on Route 97 in Baltic north of the Shetucket River, at 14 North Main St., then go through the village of Baltic, heading south onto Main Street, left onto River Street, back onto Main Street, heading north, ending at the War Memorial Park at the intersection of Main Street and West Main Street.

Stafford

Monday, May 27

Solemn dedications at five local cemeteries at 7 a.m., followed by the Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m.

Get details on the ceremonies here.

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. from Furnace Avenue, proceed west on Main Street, pauses at the Wall of Honor and concludes at the American Legion Post 26 with a memorial service immediately following at 10 Monson Road, around 11:45 a.m.

Stamford

Sunday, May 19

The Memorial Day Parade steps off at noon.

Line up begins at the Stamford Police Department and will end at Veterans Memorial Park traveling straight down Bedford Street, across Broad Street and continuing on Atlantic Street.

There will be a ceremony immediately following the parade in Veterans Memorial Park at 130 Atlantic St.

Thompson

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will begin 9 a.m. at the Thompson Town Hall, 815 Riverside Drive in North Grosvenordale.

The parade will proceed to the Main Street Bridge, where a salute will be given for those buried at sea. The march will resume to St. Joseph’s Cemetery and the North Grosvenordale Cemetery. It will then proceed onto Riverside Drive, stopping at Oscar Swanson Park at the Thompson War Memorial and the Swedish Cemetery at Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, then end at Town Hall.

Torrington

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m.

Trumbull

Monday, May 27

A brief ceremony and wreath-laying will be held at 8 a.m. at the Vietnam Memorial on White Plains Road in recognition of the lives lost in Vietnam.

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m., beginning at Long Hill Market and ending at town hall.

Union

Monday, May 27

Ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. at East Cemetery on Bigelow Hollow Road and 10 a.m. on the town green at 6 Town Hall Road.

Join the parade to North Cemetery and Center Cemetery. Refreshments served on the Green following the ceremonies.

Wallingford

Monday, May 27

A Memorial Day service will be held at 9 a.m. at Dutton Park, immediately followed by the Memorial Day Parade.

The parade steps off from Dutton Park, goes south on North Main Street and ends at town hall.

Watertown

Monday, May 27

Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Watertown Plaza, at 1167 Main St. and proceed on Route 63 North to the Watertown Green. A ceremony will follow.

West Hartford

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m.

The parade begins on Farmington Avenue, at the intersection of Woodrow Street, turns south onto South Main Street, marching on the east side of the Unity Green, turns left onto Burr Street, past the Town Hall entrance.

Immediately following the parade, around 11:15 a.m., a brief Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial, at the corner of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue.

West Haven

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Campbell Avenue. There is no rain date.

Westbrook

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. at the Westbrook Town Green. It will be held rain or shine.

Westport

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue.

Immediately following the Parade, memorial services will be held on Veterans Green.

If the parade is canceled, services will be held at 10 a.m. am at the Town Hall auditorium.

Wethersfield

Saturday, May 25

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9 a.m., head west on State Street to Nott Street then to Garden Street. It will then proceed down Garden Street, left onto Church Street and then right onto Main Street. The parade will continue on Main Street, then take a left back onto Garden Street to Broad Street. The Reviewing Stand will be on the Broad Street Green.

The parade will proceed north on Broad Street and cross Marsh Street to the Village Cemetery, behind First Church, for the cemetery services.

The parade will be followed by a Memorial Day Ceremony at Village Cemetery.

Windsor

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Observance begins with a ceremony at Elm Grove Cemetery on Poquonock Avenue at 8 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery on Pleasant Street at 9 a.m.

After the ceremony, the Memorial Day parade will march to town hall for the parade marshal’s remarks. This is expected to be between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Woodbridge

Monday, May 27

The Woodbridge Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in front of the Center Building at the Veterans of Foreign Wars monument. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at The Center café in the Center Building.

Woodbury

Sunday, May 26

The Memorial Day Parade will be held at 2 p.m.

It will go from Woodbury Middle School down Main Street to Cannon Green.

Woodstock

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. It starts in the vicinity of Woodstock Inn and Woodstock Orchards and proceeds to Veterans’ Memorials at the Common.

After the parade, a wreath-laying will happen at the Town Hall monument where all Connecticut soldiers lost in current wars will be honored.

In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held at the Woodstock Academy Field House.

Send us your photos

If you attend a parade or ceremony, share your photos with us here or tag us on social media.