2024 Passport to CT Wine Country has begun

The 2024 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country is underway.

It started on Saturday and two additional vineyards -- Independence Vineyard in Lebanon and Tranquillity Vineyard & Winery in Middlebury -- have been added to the passport program this year.

To take part, pick up a printed book at participating farm wineries or download the digital app on the Apple App Store or Google Play. There is no charge for the book. Then visit the state’s participating farm wineries and collect stamps to be entered into prize drawings.

Each digital or physical stamp equals one point toward a reward level.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When you reach a prize level you will be entered into a prize drawing.

Three tiers for prizes

There are three tiers:

Taster: 12 or more stamps

Sommelier: 18 or more stamps

Winemaker: 35 or more stamps.

Participants who visit all 38 participating farm wineries will also be eligible for a commemorative gift.

Up to 50 names will be drawn at random.

The 2024 Passport program ends on Dec. 31, and the prize drawing will be held no later than Jan. 31, 2025. Learn more and ind a full list of participating farm wineries at ctwinecountry.com.