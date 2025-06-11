2025 Fourth of July fireworks and parades

Several cities and towns across the state will have fireworks displays or parades to celebrate Independence Day.

Here is a list of several of them. More will be added as they become available.

Barkhamsted

Friday, July 4, Fourth of July parade, 10:30 a.m.

Beacon Falls

Saturday, July 12, Family Day fireworks display, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bristol

July 4 and 5, Lake Compounce will have a Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks on July 4 and 5.

Coventry

Saturday, June 28, Patriots Park, 9 p.m. The rain date is June 29.

Darien

Friday, July 11 Darien Town Fireworks, Darien High School, around 9:15 p.m. The rain date is Friday, July 18.

Derby

Thursday July 3, Derby-Shelton Fireworks, 9 p.m. The rain date is July 5 at 9 p.m.

East Lyme

Saturday, July 19, Celebrate East Lyme, fireworks over McCook's, around 9 p.m.

Fairfield

Saturday, July 5, Independence Day Fireworks. Jennings and Penfield Beaches, 9:15 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, July 6.

Greenwich

Saturday, July 5, Independence Day Fireworks displays at Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park at dusk. The rain date is Sunday, July 6.

Guilford

Saturday, July 12, Fireworks event, Guilford Fairgrounds, Morgan Skelly & The Old Crows, 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Hamden

Friday June 27, Hamden annual 4th of July Fireworks 2025, Town Center Park, 9:20 p.m.

Litchfield

Friday, June 27, Community Summer kick-off celebration, Plumb Hill Middle School, fireworks at dusk.

Madison

Wednesday, July 2, Town of Madison Annual Independence Day Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. the fireworks will be set off from a barge just south of the West Wharf pier. The best viewing is from the Town Beaches: the Surf Club, East Wharf and West Wharf, according to the town.

Manchester

Saturday, July 5, James "Dutch" Fogarty Independence Day Celebration, CT State Community College, Manchester The rain date is July 6. Goes from 6 p.m. until “the last rocket lights up the sky” at 9:55 p.m.

Middletown

Saturday, June 28, The City of Middletown Fireworks Festival, DeKoven Drive, 9:30 p.m.

Naugatuck

Friday, July 4, Summer Festival, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and fireworks event. The rain date is July 5.

New Canaan

Friday, July 4, New Canaan Fireworks Celebration, Waveny Park. The rain dates are July 5 or July 12.

New London

Saturday, July 12, ‘Celebrate New London,’ includes the annual Mashantucket Pequot Thames River Fireworks Extravaganza, shortly after 9:15 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, July 13.

Putnam

Saturday, July 5, Putnam Fireworks, Rotary Park, estimated time is 9:15 p.m.

Ridgefield

Friday, July 4, Annual Fireworks Display, Tiger Hollow Field - Ridgefield High School, 6 p.m.

Stafford

Wednesday, June 25, Stafford SummerFest & Fireworks, Stafford School Complex. The rain date is June 26.

Stratford

Wednesday, July 2, Stratford’s Annual Independence Day Fireworks display, Short Beach, around 9 p.m. The rain date will be Monday, July 7.

Suffield

Saturday, June 14, Suffield Summer Fair -- Fireworks Display, Suffield Middle School, 9:30 p.m.

Torrington

Friday, July 11, Torrington Independence Day Celebration, fireworks and carnival, Torrington Middle School, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, July 12.

Trumbull

Saturday, June 28, Trumbull Day fireworks, Trumbull High School, at dusk, around 45 minutes after sunset, likely at 9 p.m.

Vernon

Wednesday, July 9, Vernon’s annual “July in the Sky” Fireworks Show and Celebration, downtown Rockville and Henry Park. Fireworks, Henry Park, begin after 9:15 p.m., when the sky is dark enough.

West Haven

Thursday, July 3, Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular, Savin Rock Park, 9:15 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m.

Westport

Wednesday, July 2, Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Compo Beach in Westport. Fireworks tickets are on sale at the Westport Parks and Recreation Office and the Westport Police Department. Tickets are $75.

Windham

Friday, July 4, Willimantic’s Annual Boom Box Parade Friday, Jillson Square Park, Parade starts at 11 a.m.