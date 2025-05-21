Hartford Taste is back for a fourth year

If you are a fan of delicious food, live music and great vibes, then look no further than the Hartford Taste Festival.

The two-day event is just around the corner, and we’re getting a better look at what to expect.

We spoke with people who look forward to the event year after year and also to business owners and Connecticut Foodshare about the impact it has on downtown Hartford and beyond.

Angl Li told us she has gone to the festival many times.

“I love it," said Li. "I go every year and bring all of my kids.”

Srikar Reddy, from Hartford, said it's a great way to liven up the city.

“I like the vibe because downtown is usually pretty empty," said Reddy.

The Hartford Taste Festival is back for its fourth year, on June 6 and 7.

The two-day event features the best food, art and music the city has to offer.

Rory Gale, the owner of Hartford Prints in Hartford, told us she has lived in Hartford her whole life and looks forward to the big weekend.

“You’re going to want to come to downtown Hartford to eat your heart out," said Gale. "Or eat your 'Hartford’ out, as they say."

She said not only is it an opportunity to showcase the amazing food, music and art downtown has to offer, but it also brings an economic boost to the area.

“All of the festivals, all of the arts, all of the entertainment, and all of the baseball games bring so much foot traffic into our downtown that these are our busiest months," said Gale. "So, from June to September, we're seeing just like everybody coming out and celebrating and enjoying the city the way we should.”

While the event is free to attend, you purchase food and drinks with "taste tickets."

The proceeds support Connecticut Foodshare.

Jason Jakubowski, the president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, said Hartford Taste has a major impact on fighting food insecurity across the state.

“Over the last four years, this event has raised well over $50,000 for us at CT Foodshare. That is more than 100,000 meals for people across the state of Connecticut,” said Jakubowski.

While Hartford Taste has it all, people told us it is the memories they make with friends and family that keep them coming back year after year.

“It’s very rare that a group of people come to Hartford together," said Li. "I personally work in Hartford, and I just love the vibe. It’s just fun, exciting, and everyone is together.”

Mark your calendars for June 6 and 7 from noon to 9 p.m. at Pratt and Trumbull Street.