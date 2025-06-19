Hartford

$20K reward offered in decades-old cold case in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

Hartford Police

A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information about a 1985 cold case in Hartford.

Hartford police said Raquel Ramirez was found dead near Charter Oak Landing, formerly known as the Dolly Madison Landing or dirt area on June 30, 1985.

Authorities said Ramirez's children want justice served on whoever who killed their mother.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information about Ramirez's death is asked to contact Detective Eric Logan of the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division at 860-757-4288.

