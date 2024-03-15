$21 million in federal grant money approved for Connecticut transportation projects

From road safety to greenway connections, Connecticut projects are set to benefit from a nationwide grant program from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

As part of its Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant program, six different Connecticut projects are receiving federal funding.

Of the $3.3 trillion in nationwide funding, the Connecticut projects will receive a total of $21.8 million, according toU SDOT.

According to the Connecticut Congressional Delegation and Gov. Lamont, these are the local projects that will receive funding:

$17 million: Stamford's West Side Neighborhood Connector Project

A greenway to connect the West Side neighborhood past I-95 to the Metro-North Railroad Line, and the South State Street area to Downtown Stamford and the South End neighborhoods.

$2 million: CTDOT's Greater Hartford Mobility Study (River Gateway)

Furthering the I-91, Whitehead Highway and Riverfront Boulevard projects that have been studied since 2020.

$1 million: WestCOG's Western Connecticut Regional Transit Study

Studying the use of transit systems in terms of efficiency and affordability in Southwestern Connecticut.

$652,800: Borough of Naugatuck's Eastside-Westside Connectivity and Rail Mitigation Planning Project

Planning funding towards construction of a pedestrian link between the Borough of Naugatuck's Metro North Rail Line and the downtown core in the west with the Naugatuck River Greenway Trail and State Route Highway 8 in the east.

$600,000: MetroCOG's Interconnected Development for the East End of Bridgeport

Analyze the Interstate 95 (Exit 29), Seaview Avenue, Stratford Avenue and Connecticut Avenue intersection in the East End of Bridgeport to evaluate current and future uses.

$600,000: Norwalk Redevelopment Agency's MLK Community Reconnection Project

Working to improve pedestrian safety and remediate safety risks posed by I-95 and the care centric corridor created by this reconnection project.

According to USDOT, this federal finding is "aimed at reconnecting communities that were cut off by transportation infrastructure decades ago, leaving entire neighborhoods without direct access to opportunity, like schools, jobs, medical offices, and places of worship."

In total, this week's announcement includes grant money for 132 different projects nationwide.