$21 Million Worth of Legal Cannabis Sold in Connecticut in April

There were $21 million in sales of legal cannabis in Connecticut in April, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection.

That is the combined sales of adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana, according to preliminary data.

Of the $21 million, $11.4 million in sales was for medical marijuana and $10.2 million was for adult use.

How Much Legal Cannabis Was Sold in Connecticut in April

Medical marijuana patients: 314,985 products

Adult-use consumers: 259,499.

Average product price for medical marijuana patients: $36.51

Average price of adult-use products: $39.58.

How Much Cannabis Was Sold Since January

The Department of Consumer Protection said the preliminary data does not include taxes collected at the point of sale on adult-use transactions and is subject to further review by the department while medical marijuana patients do not pay taxes on the purchase of their medicine.

What to Know About Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

The limit for adult-use per transaction is a quarter-ounce of raw flower or the equivalent.

Medical marijuana patients may purchase up to five ounces per month and are not subject to individual transaction limits.

Cannabis was approved for adult-use in Connecticut in June 2021 and adult-use sales began Jan. 10, 2023 at licensed retailers.