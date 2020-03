A 21-year-old man was killed in a stabbing at the Danbury Skate Park Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the park on Patriot Drive around 6:30 p.m. for a reported fight. When they arrived they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Danbury Hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Danbury Police Department Detective Division at 203-797-4662 or the anonymous tip line at 203-790-8477.