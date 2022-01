Police are looking for a 21-year-old Manchester woman who has been missing since before Christmas.

Sherrian Howe has been missing for two weeks, according to the Silver Alert. She was last seen on Dec. 21.

Police said a vehicle “associated with Howe” was found unoccupied in Windsor Locks on Dec. 28 and the missing person case was upgraded to a silver alert as of Dec. 29.

Anyone with information on where Howe is should call Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.