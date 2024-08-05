21-year-old NY man arrested after police find fentanyl-laced marijuana in Norwalk smoke shop

A New York man faces several charges in Connecticut after authorities uncovered hundreds of illegal marijuana products — including some laced with fentanyl — at a Norwalk smoke shop.

In a statement posted to Facebook Saturday, Norwalk police said state and local officials executed a search and seizure warrant at ZaZA Smoke Shop on Connecticut Avenue on Friday as part of an "ongoing investigation into Smoke Shops who sell Cannabis without a Cannabis license."

The search yielded more than three pounds of pure marijuana and THC gummies, according to authorities.

Many of the marijuana products seized from the Norwalk smoke shop later tested positive for fentanyl, police said.

Authorities said they also seized "several hundred" products with THC concentrations too high to sell legally without a license from the Department of Consumer Protection. Among these products were gummies containing 50 times the legal limit of THC.

Much of the marijuana seized was also packaged with "misleading labels," police said.

A 21-year-old New York man was arrested in connection with the smoke shop search. He was held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on several drug-related charges later this month.