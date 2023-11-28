21-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the stomach and back in New Haven on Monday night and police are looking for the person who shot her.

The investigation started just after 9:30 p.m. when police received a report of a gunshot victim on Blake Street near Whittlesey Avenue and found the young woman in the back of the residence.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and she is in critical condition, police said.

Police said it was reported that the person who was responsible for the shooting was barricaded in a residence on Blake Street, but investigators did not find a suspect.

Detectives from the major crimes unit and the bureau of Identification are investigating.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information should call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).