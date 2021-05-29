Hartford

22 People Possibly Displaced by Fire at Multi-Family Home in Hartford

Crews said 22 people may be displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford.

Officials said they responded to 316 Sargeant St. at approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The blaze was contained within 11 minutes, according to crews.

Firefighters said the blaze was contained to the first floor of the building.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

American Red Cross is working to assist six families that may have been displaced in the fire. A total of 10 adults and 12 children lived in the building, according to officials.

