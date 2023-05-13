23 Taken Into Custody During Warrant Sweep in Several Conn. Cities

Twenty-three people were taken into custody during a warrant sweep by Connecticut State Police and several other agencies on Friday.

Troopers at Troop K, the Colchester Resident Trooper's Office, Violent Crimes Task Force - East Office, East Haddam town officers, Manchester probation officers, Willimantic probation officers and DOC officers participated in a large-scale warrant sweep where numerous arrest warrants were served during the day.

According to state police, during the sweep, 23 people were taken into custody and 25 arrest warrants were served.

Two separate on-sight drug arrests were made while attempting to serve other arrest warrants, troopers added. During one of the drug arrests, investigators said over an ounce of Fentanyl, a large amount of crack cocaine packaged for sale, four pistols including one with an obliterated serial number, and ammunition were found in possession of a convicted felon.

The total cumulative bond for all of the people who were arrested totals approximately $900,000.

State police said the warrant sweep was a collaborative effort by the law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of active arrest warrants held in Troop K's patrol area.