24 Hartford Businesses, Restaurants Offer Deals for Small Business Saturday

Two dozen Hartford businesses and restaurants are offering deals for Small Business Saturday today.

Participating retailers include the Connecticut Science Center, the Hartford Stage, Painting With a Twist, Edible Arrangements, the Museum Shop at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and the Infinity Music Hall. A full list of participating retailers and their deals can be found here.

"Business for Downtown Hartford is very excited to showcase the many shopping opportunities that are available in downtown Hartford," said Executive Director of Business for Downtown Hartford Jennifer Cassidy.

In addition to the businesses and restaurants participating in Small Business Saturday, there is also a pop-up market on Pratt Street that features several vendors.

In 2010, American Express launched Small Business Saturday to encourage people to "shop small" between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to support their local businesses and communities.