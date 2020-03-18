24-Hour Coronavirus Information Hotlines Available For Connecticut Residents

24-hour information hotlines are currently available as resources for Connecticut residents with questions regarding the coronavirus.

The State of Connecticut has partnered with United Way of Connecticut to provide a general information hotline to the public. Connecticut residents can call 2-1-1 or text “CTCOVID” to 898211. Multilingual assistance and TDD/TTY access for those with a hearing impairment is also available.

The hotline is meant for general questions related to COVID-19, and anyone looking for medical advice regarding symptoms is urged to seek medical treatment.

It is encouraged that people visit the State of Connecticut’s information website at ct.gov/coronavirus which contains resources and many answers to questions. In addition, the state has set up Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest information and updates.

Hartford HealthCare has also made a 24-hour hotline available for the public. Callers can reach the hotline at 860-972-8100, or toll-free at 833-621-0600, and have their questions answered by Hartford Healthcare clinical experts. Frequently asked questions and other resources can be found at hartfordhealthcare.org/coronavirus.