24 Restaurants Participating in ‘New Haven Restaurant Week' This Week

Bring your appetite to the Elm City from now until Friday for New Haven Restaurant Week Two dozen restaurants are participating in the program that allows customers to get lunch and dinner at a reduced price.

Restaurants up and down College Street are just some of places participating in New Haven Restaurant Week.

Whatever type of food you're craving, you can try it this week as part of Connecticut's first and longest-running restaurant program.

"We look at it as sort of a way to engage the local community," said Phill Alves, the regional manager of Elm City Social.

Some restaurants are offering a two-course lunch for $25 and/or three-course dinners for $45 or $55 a person.

Elm City Social is one of the 24 participating restaurants.

""We are offering the $45 dinner special. We are primarily a dinner-only restaurant," Alves said.

He also said they are trying out a new menu.

"Things like our guava egg rolls, which have been a big, big hit and then our main course...that duck quesadilla is by far and wide...will likely be a main stay on our regular menu," Alves added.

Elm City Social has been part of Restaurant Week since they first opened seven years ago. Alves said he's ready to welcome hungry customers.

"This particular section of downtown has sort of become a haven of restaurants - pun fully intended, and we're just happy to be part of that tapestry," he added.

You can find a full list of the dining deals here. Along with dining deals, there will also be parking deals. The Shops at Yale will offer free two-hour parking the same day you spend $50 or more at any of the participating restaurants.