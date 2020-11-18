new haven

24-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Police said they received 911 calls at 8:11 p.m. about a person being shot on Grace Street, between Rock Street and State Street, in the Cedar Hill neighborhood and they found a 24-year-old New Haven man at a Grace Street residence who had been shot.

An ambulance transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said. 

Major crimes detectives canvassed the area during the evening and overnight. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

