25 Arrested on Drug Charges After Raid at Portland Motorcycle Club

State police are revealing more after making several arrests in Portland on Wednesday night and they said drugs were being sold out of a motorcycle club. They arrested 25 people and seized drugs, cash and guns.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Clubhouse on Airline Avenue in Portland, which is right next to a Little League baseball field, just before 8 p.m. after months of investigation, state police said.

The search came after numerous complaints about large gatherings and open drug and alcohol use that was causing significant quality of life issues for the community, which sometimes force the cancelation of Little Leagues games and practices.

State police said Ruthless 4 Life used their Portland charter clubhouse to facilitate the sale of controlled substances.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They said dealers, including some traveling in from out of state, would rent space in the clubhouse to sell large quantities of controlled substances.

The weekly events significantly impacted the community, state police said.

When police executed the search warrant, around 90 people were they and police detained them.

State police said they seized $51,470 in case, 118 pounds of marijuana, 8 and a half pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, several thousand grams of THC-based products, several thousand hallucinogenic based products and two illegally possessed firearms.

State police arrested:

Shane Adams, 46, of Middletown, who was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Jonathan Alexander, 33, of Ludlow, Massachusetts, who was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Sale of Hallucinogenic and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

David Burt, 31, of Wallingford, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Stephen Carkin, 35, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Sale of Hallucinogenic, and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Tessa Cote, 27, of Ludlow, Massachusetts, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Conspiracy to Sell Hallucinogenic and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Tessie Deschaine, 42, of Terryville, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis/Cannabis Products and was released on bond.

Michael Gambardella, 34, of West Haven, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Sale of Hallucinogenic and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Sherry Geisler, 47, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

John Grillo, 59, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic and was released on bond.

Jian Guo, 33, of Maspeth, New York, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg Cannabis and was released on bond.

Ian-Isaiah Holloman-Ellis, 27, of Middletown, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis.

Kody Kellry, 25, of Simsbury, was charged with two counts of Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Sale of Cannabis, and Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Erica Kruieger, 47, of Plainville, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Kevin J. Malley, 48, of East Hampton, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

William Maynard, 51, of East Hampton, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Kevin O’Malley, 50, of Newington, was charged with two counts of Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Sale of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Rory Hyde, 37, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Conspiracy to Sell Hallucinogenic, Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg Cannabis, two counts of Possession of a Pistol without a Permit, and two counts of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and was released on bond.

Rashann Rankins, 48, of Rocky Hill, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg Cannabis and was released on bond.

Victor Rook, 38, of Wallingford, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic and was released on bond.

Christopher Ronnow, 25, of Bridgeport, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg Cannabis and was released on bond.

Abigail Trifono, 30, of Plainville, was charged with Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Sale of Hallucinogenic and was released on bond.

Jose Velez, 57, of North Haven, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

David Viengngeune, 40, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was charged with two counts of Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance and was released on bond.

Tiffany Wagher, 38, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was charged with as charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Aaron Weiss, 57, of East Hartford, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

The warrant has been sealed.