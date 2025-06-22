25 people rescued from boat that went aground in CT River near Deep River

More than two dozen people were rescued from a boat that went aground in the Connecticut River on Saturday evening.

Deep River Fire Department's Marine Unit and first responders from Essex and Chester responded to a vessel aground in the Connecticut River near Eustasia Island around 10 p.m. It was reportedly across from the Deep River Landing and Deep River Marina.

According to fire officials, the boat had multiple people on board and there were reports of minor injuries.

Authorities said in total, 25 people were rescued and were taken to safety for medical evaluations.

It's unclear if anyone required transport to the hospital.