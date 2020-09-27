25 Students, 2 Staff Members at Glastonbury Schools in Quarantine

School officials said a total of 25 students and two staff members at Glastonbury Public Schools are in quarantine.

Of the students in quarantine, 16 are from Glastonbury High School, seven are from Smith Middle School, one is from Gideon Welles School, and one is from Buttonball Elementary School, according to school officials.

One staff member from Hopewell School and another from the busyard are also in quarantine, the school district said.

One student at Glastonbury High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers listed for people in quarantine indicate people who were in direct contact with someone who tested positive, according to the school district.