25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning.

New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.

Both drivers were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and treated, police said.

The passenger in the Volvo, 25-year-old Max Peters of Branford, died at the scene, New Haven Police said.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or emailing to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

